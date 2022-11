WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president says missile blast that killed 2 appears to be ‘unfortunate accident,’ not an ‘intentional…

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president says missile blast that killed 2 appears to be ‘unfortunate accident,’ not an ‘intentional attack.’

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.