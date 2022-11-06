ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Analysis: It's down to the wire | Cheney endorses Virginia's Spanberger
Official: 3 dead, 32 hurt in bus accident in northern Turkey

The Associated Press

November 6, 2022, 10:57 AM

ISTANBUL (AP) — A bus accident Sunday in northern Turkey left three people dead and 32 others injured, Turkey’s health minister said.

A passenger bus from the private Kamil Koc bus company overturned on a major highway by Bolu province. Minister Fahrettin Koca said the 32 injured included two in serious condition.

Videos showed at least two people lyin on the ground near the flipped bus. Law enforcement and health care workers were at the scene.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

