Newcastle continues outstanding run with win at Southampton

The Associated Press

November 6, 2022, 11:25 AM

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Newcastle secured a sixth win in its last seven games by beating Southampton 4-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Eddie Howe’s team is emerging as a serious contender for Champions League qualification and possibly more after its outstanding start to the season.

The win moved it up to third ahead of fourth-place Tottenham’s game against Liverpool later Sunday.

Miguel Almiron opened the scoring on 35 minutes when he evaded a challenge from Ainsley Maitland-Niles and side-footed past Gavin Bazunu into the bottom left corner.

Newcastle doubled the lead in the 58th when substitute Chris Wood pivoted in the box and directed a shot into the bottom corner.

Four minutes later, Joe Willock made it 3-0 with a low strike after good work from Kieran Trippier.

Romain Perraud denied Newcastle a clean sheet as he drove into the area and fired into the top corner.

But Southampton’s celebrations were short-lived as Bruno Guimaraes responded immediately and curled past a diving Bazunu.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

