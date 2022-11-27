Morocco 2, Belgium 0

Morocco 0 2 — 2 Belgium 0 0 — 0 First Half_None. Second Half_1, Morocco, Sabiri, 73rd minute; 2, Morocco,…

Morocco 0 2 — 2 Belgium 0 0 — 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Morocco, Sabiri, 73rd minute; 2, Morocco, Aboukhlal, (Ziyech), 90th+2.

Goalies_Morocco, Munir, Bono, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti; Belgium, Thibaut Courtois, Koen Casteels, Simon Mignolet.

Yellow Cards_Onana, Belgium, 28th; Sabiri, Morocco, 90th+5.

Referee_Cesar Arturo Ramos. Assistant Referees_Alberto Morin Mendez, Miguel Hernandez, Fernando Guerrero. 4th Official_Yoshimi Yamashita.

A_43,738.

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.