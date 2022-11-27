Morocco 2, Belgium 0

|Morocco
|0
|2
|—
|2
|Belgium
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Morocco, Sabiri, 73rd minute; 2, Morocco, Aboukhlal, (Ziyech), 90th+2.
Goalies_Morocco, Munir, Bono, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti; Belgium, Thibaut Courtois, Koen Casteels, Simon Mignolet.
Yellow Cards_Onana, Belgium, 28th; Sabiri, Morocco, 90th+5.
Referee_Cesar Arturo Ramos. Assistant Referees_Alberto Morin Mendez, Miguel Hernandez, Fernando Guerrero. 4th Official_Yoshimi Yamashita.
A_43,738.
___
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.