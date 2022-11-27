Germany 1, Spain 1

Germany 0 1 — 1 Spain 0 1 — 1 First Half_None. Second Half_1, Spain, Morata, (Alba), 62nd minute; 2,…

Germany 0 1 — 1 Spain 0 1 — 1

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Spain, Morata, (Alba), 62nd minute; 2, Germany, Fullkrug, (Musiala), 83rd.

Goalies_Germany, Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp; Spain, Unai Simon, David Raya, Robert Sanchez.

Yellow Cards_Kehrer, Germany, 37th; Busquets, Spain, 44th; Goretzka, Germany, 58th; Kimmich, Germany, 60th.

Referee_Danny Makkelie. Assistant Referees_Hessel Steegstra, Jan de Vries, Pol van Boekel. 4th Official_Istvan Kovacs.

A_68,895.

