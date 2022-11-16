RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live Updates | NATO holds emergency talks | Biden: 'Unlikely' missile that hit Poland fired from Russia | US sanctions firms over Iranian drone transfers to Russia
Gayà leaves Spain practice with right ankle injury

The Associated Press

November 16, 2022, 5:58 PM

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Spain defender José Luis Gayà had to leave practice after spraining his right ankle Wednesday ahead of the team’s final warmup before the World Cup.

The Spanish soccer federation said Gayà sustained a low grade lateral sprain and was waiting on results from an MRI to determine the full extent of the injury.

Spain faces Jordan on Thursday before traveling to Qatar to begin its quest to win a second World Cup title. It opens against Costa Rica on Nov. 23.

Coach Luis Enrique will also be without Álvaro Morata, Hugo Guillamón and Marcos Llorente for Thursday’s match because they were not fully fit and missed training at the start of Spain’s preparations. The trio should be available for the World Cup opener.

Spain’s other opponents in Group E are Germany and Japan.

