Home » Europe News » European Commission recommends freezing…

European Commission recommends freezing billions in EU funds for Hungary over rule of law concerns

The Associated Press

November 30, 2022, 6:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Commission recommends freezing billions in EU funds for Hungary over rule of law concerns.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up