England 3, Wales 0

The Associated Press

November 29, 2022, 4:02 PM

England 0 3 3
Wales 0 0 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, England, Rashford, 50th minute; 2, England, Foden, (Kane), 51st; 3, England, Rashford, (Phillips), 68th.

Goalies_England, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale; Wales, Danny Ward, Adam Davies.

Yellow Cards_James, Wales, 29th; Ramsey, Wales, 61st.

Referee_Slavko Vincic. Assistant Referees_Tomaz Klancnik, Andraz Kovacic, Marco Fritz. 4th Official_Yoshimi Yamashita.

A_44,297.

