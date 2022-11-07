Draw list for the Champions League round of 16

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw for the Champions League round of 16:
First Leg
Feb. 14-22
Leipzig (Germany) vs. Manchester City (England)
Club Brugge (Belgium) vs. Benfica (Portugal)
Liverpool (England) vs. Real Madrid (Spain)
AC Milan (Italy) vs. Tottenham (England)
Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) vs. Napoli (Italy)
Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs. Chelsea (England)
Inter Milan (Italy) vs. Porto (Portugal)
Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany)
Second Leg
March 7-15
Manchester City (England) vs. Leipzig (Germany)
Benfica (Portugal) vs. Club Brugge (Belgium)
Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Liverpool (England)
Tottenham (England) vs. AC Milan (Italy)
Napoli (Italy) vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
Chelsea (England) vs. Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
Porto (Portugal) vs. Inter Milan (Italy)
Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France)
