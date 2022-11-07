ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | DC mayoral candidates | Spanberger-Vega congressional race
Draw list for the Champions League round of 16

The Associated Press

November 7, 2022, 6:28 AM

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw for the Champions League round of 16:

First Leg

Feb. 14-22

Leipzig (Germany) vs. Manchester City (England)

Club Brugge (Belgium) vs. Benfica (Portugal)

Liverpool (England) vs. Real Madrid (Spain)

AC Milan (Italy) vs. Tottenham (England)

Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) vs. Napoli (Italy)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs. Chelsea (England)

Inter Milan (Italy) vs. Porto (Portugal)

Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany)

Second Leg

March 7-15

Manchester City (England) vs. Leipzig (Germany)

Benfica (Portugal) vs. Club Brugge (Belgium)

Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Liverpool (England)

Tottenham (England) vs. AC Milan (Italy)

Napoli (Italy) vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)

Chelsea (England) vs. Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Porto (Portugal) vs. Inter Milan (Italy)

Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France)

