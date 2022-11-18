Capsules for teams at the 2022 World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — QATAR
Best result: First appearance
2018 World Cup: Did not qualify
How they qualified 2022: Automatic as host
Coach: Felix Sanchez (Spain)
Players to watch: Abdelkarim Hassan, Hassan Al-Haydos, Saad Al Sheeb.
Schedule: vs. Ecuador on Nov. 20 at Al Bayt Stadium; vs. Senegal on Nov. 25 at Al Thumama Stadium; vs. Netherlands on Nov. 29 at Al Bayt Stadium.
ECUADOR
Best result: Round of 16 (2006)
2018 World Cup: Did not qualify
How they qualified 2022: Fourth place in South American qualifying group
Coach: Gustavo Alfaro (Argentina)
Players to watch: Piero Hincapie, Moises Caicedo, Pervis Estupinan.
Schedule: vs. Qatar on Nov. 20 at Al Bayt Stadium; vs. Netherlands on Nov. 25 at Khalifa International Stadium; vs. Senegal on Nov. 29 at Khalifa International Stadium.
SENEGAL
Best result: Quarterfinals (2002)
2018 World Cup: Group stage
How they qualified 2022: African playoffs
Coach: Aliou Cisse (Senegal)
Players to watch: Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, Iliman Ndiaye.
Schedule: vs. Netherlands on Nov. 21 at Al Thumama Stadium; vs. Qatar on Nov. 25 at Al Thumama Stadium; vs. Ecuador on Nov. 29 at Khalifa International Stadium.
NETHERLANDS
Best result: Runner-up (1974, 1978, 2010)
2018 World Cup: Did not qualify
How they qualified 2022: Won European qualifying Group G
Coach: Louis van Gaal (Netherlands)
Players to watch: Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind.
Schedule: vs. Senegal on Nov. 21 at Al Thumama Stadium; vs. Ecuador on Nov. 25 at Khalifa International Stadium; vs. Qatar on Nov. 29 at Al Bayt Stadium.
ENGLAND
Best result: Champion (1966)
2018 World Cup: Semifinals
How they qualified 2022: Won European qualifying Group I
Coach: Gareth Southgate (England)
Players to watch: Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham.
Schedule: vs. Iran on Nov. 21 at Khalifa International Stadium; vs. United States on Nov. 25 at Al Bayt Stadium; vs. Wales on Nov. 29 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.
IRAN
Best result: Group stage (1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018)
2018 World Cup: Group stage
How they qualified 2022: Won Asian qualifying Group A
Coach: Carlos Queiroz (Portugal)
Players to watch: Sardar Azmoun, Ehsan Hajsafi, Mehdi Taremi.
Schedule: vs. England on Nov. 21 at Khalifa International Stadium; vs. Wales on Nov. 25 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium; vs. United States on Nov. 29 at Al Thumama Stadium.
UNITED STATES
Best result: Semifinals (1930)
2018 World Cup: Did not qualify
How they qualified 2022: Third place in CONCACAF qualifying group
Coach: Gregg Berhalter (United States)
Players to watch: Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie.
Schedule: vs. Wales on Nov. 21 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium; vs. England on Nov. 25 at Al Bayt Stadium; vs. Iran on Nov. 29 at Al Thumama Stadium.
WALES
Best result: Quarterfinals (1958)
2018 World Cup: Did not qualify
How they qualified 2022: European playoffs
Coach: Robert Page (Wales)
Players to watch: Gareth Bale, Daniel James, Aaron Ramsey.
Schedule: vs. United States on Nov. 21 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium; vs. Iran on Nov. 25 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium; vs. England on Nov. 29 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.
ARGENTINA
Best result: Champion (1978, 1986)
2018 World Cup: Round of 16
How they qualified 2022: Second place in South American qualifying group
Coach: Lionel Scaloni (Argentina)
Players to watch: Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria.
Schedule: vs. Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22 at Lusail Stadium; vs. Mexico on Nov. 26 at Lusail Stadium; vs. Poland on Nov. 30 at Stadium 974.
SAUDI ARABIA
Best result: Round of 16 (1994)
2018 World Cup: Group stage
How they qualified 2022: Won Asian qualifying Group B
Coach: Herve Renard (France)
Players to watch: Salem Al-Dawsari, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Salman Al-Faraj.
Schedule: vs. Argentina on Nov. 22 at Lusail Stadium; vs. Poland on Nov. 26 at Education City Stadium; vs. Mexico on Nov. 30 at Lusail Stadium.
MEXICO
Best result: Quarterfinals (1970, 1986)
2018 World Cup: Round of 16
How they qualified 2022: Second place in CONCACAF qualifying group
Coach: Gerardo Martino (Argentina)
Players to watch: Guillermo Ochoa, Hirving Lozano, Andres Guardado.
Schedule: vs. Poland on Nov. 22 at Stadium 974; vs. Argentina on Nov. 26 at Lusail Stadium; vs. Saudi Arabia on Nov. 30 at Lusail Stadium.
POLAND
Best result: Third place (1974, 1982)
2018 World Cup: Group stage
How they qualified 2022: European playoffs
Coach: Czeslaw Michniewicz (Poland)
Players to watch: Robert Lewandowski, Jan Bednarek, Wojciech Szczesny.
Schedule: vs. Mexico on Nov. 22 at Stadium 974; vs. Saudi Arabia on Nov. 26 at Education City Stadium; vs. Argentina on Nov. 30 at Stadium 974.
FRANCE
Best result: Champion (1998, 2018)
2018 World Cup: Champion
How they qualified 2022: Won European qualifying Group D
Coach: Didier Deschamps (France)
Players to watch: Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Raphael Varane.
Schedule: vs. Australia on Nov. 22 at Al Janoub Stadium; vs. Denmark on Nov. 26 at Stadium 974; vs. Tunisia on Nov. 30 at Education City Stadium.
AUSTRALIA
Best result: Round of 16 (2006)
2018 World Cup: Group stage
How they qualified 2022: Intercontinental playoffs
Coach: Graham Arnold (Australia)
Players to watch: Ajdin Hrustic, Awer Mabil, Mat Ryan.
Schedule: vs. France on Nov. 22 at Al Janoub Stadium; vs. Tunisia on Nov. 26 at Al Janoub Stadium; vs. Denmark on Nov. 30 at Al Janoub Stadium.
DENMARK
Best result: Quarterfinals (1998)
2018 World Cup: Round of 16
How they qualified 2022: Won European qualifying Group F
Coach: Kasper Hjulmand (Denmark)
Players to watch: Christian Eriksen, Simon Kjaer, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.
Schedule: vs. Tunisia on Nov. 22 at Education City Stadium; vs. France on Nov. 26 at Stadium 974; vs. Australia on Nov. 30 at Al Janoub Stadium.
TUNISIA
Best result: Group stage (1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018)
2018 World Cup: Group stage
How they qualified 2022: African playoffs
Coach: Jalel Kadri (Tunisia)
Players to watch: Ellyes Skhiri, Dylan Bronn, Aissa Laidouni.
Schedule: vs. Denmark on Nov. 22 at Education City Stadium; vs. Australia on Nov. 26 at Al Janoub Stadium; vs. France on Nov. 30 at Education City Stadium.
SPAIN
Best result: Champion (2010)
2018 World Cup: Round of 16
How they qualified 2022: Won European qualifying Group B
Coach: Luis Enrique (Spain)
Players to watch: Pedri Gonzalez, Sergio Busquets, Alvaro Morata.
Schedule: vs. Costa Rica on Nov. 23 at Al Thumama Stadium; vs. Germany on Nov. 27 at Al Bayt Stadium; vs. Japan on Dec. 1 at Khalifa International Stadium.
COSTA RICA
Best result: Quarterfinals (2014)
2018 World Cup: Group stage
How they qualified 2022: Intercontinental playoffs
Coach: Luis Fernando Suarez (Colombia)
Players to watch: Keylor Navas, Bryan Ruiz, Celso Borges.
Schedule: vs. Spain on Nov. 23 at Al Thumama Stadium; vs. Japan on Nov. 27 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium; vs. Germany on Dec. 1 Al Bayt Stadium.
GERMANY
Best result: Champion (1954, 1974, 1990 as West Germany; 2014)
2018 World Cup: Group stage
How they qualified 2022: Won European qualifying Group J
Coach: Hansi Flick (Germany)
Players to watch: Leroy Sane, Manuel Neuer, Jamal Musiala.
Schedule: vs. Japan on Nov. 23 at Khalifa International Stadium; vs. Spain on Nov. 27 at Al Bayt Stadium; vs. Costa Rica on Dec. 1 at Al Bayt Stadium.
JAPAN
Best result: Round of 16 (2002, 2010, 2018)
2018 World Cup: Round of 16
How they qualified 2022: Second place in Asian qualifying Group B
Coach: Hajime Moriyasu (Japan)
Players to watch: Takumi Minamino, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kaoru Mitoma.
Schedule: vs. Germany on Nov. 23 at Khalifa International Stadium; vs. Costa Rica on Nov. 27 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium; vs. Spain on Dec. 1 at Khalifa International Stadium.
BELGIUM
Best result: Third place (2018)
2018 World Cup: Third place
How they qualified 2022: Won European qualifying Group E
Coach: Roberto Martinez (Spain)
Players to watch: Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Thibaut Courtois.
Schedule: vs. Canada on Nov. 23 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium; vs. Morocco on Nov. 27 at Al Thumama Stadium; vs. Croatia on Dec. 1 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.
CANADA
Best result: Group stage (1986)
2018 World Cup: Did not qualify
How they qualified 2022: Won CONCACAF qualifying group
Coach: John Herdman (England)
Players to watch: Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin.
Schedule: vs. Belgium on Nov. 23 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium; vs. Croatia on Nov. 27 at Khalifa International Stadium; vs. Morocco on Dec. 1 at Al Thumama Stadium.
MOROCCO
Best result: Round of 16 (1986)
2018 World Cup: Group stage
How they qualified 2022: African playoffs
Coach: Walid Regragui (Morocco)
Players to watch: Achraf Hakimi, Sofiane Boufal, Sofyan Amrabat.
Schedule: vs. Croatia on Nov. 23 at Al Bayt Stadium; vs. Belgium on Nov. 27 at at Al Thumama Stadium; vs. Canada on Dec. 1 at Al Thumama Stadium.
CROATIA
Best result: Final (2018)
2018 World Cup: Final
How they qualified 2022: Won European qualifying Group H
Coach: Zlatko Dalic (Croatia)
Players to watch: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Ivan Perisic.
Schedule: vs. Morocco on Nov. 23 at Al Bayt Stadium; vs. Canada on Nov. 27 at Khalifa International Stadium; vs. Belgium on Dec. 1 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.
BRAZIL
Best result: Champion (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)
2018 World Cup: Quarterfinals
How they qualified 2022: Won South American qualifying group
Coach: Tite (Brazil)
Players to watch: Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Casemiro.
Schedule: vs. Serbia on Nov. 24 at Lusail Stadium; vs. Switzerland on Nov. 28 at Stadium 974; vs. Cameroon on Dec. 2 at Lusail Stadium.
SERBIA
Best result: Fourth place (1930, 1962 as Yugoslavia)
2018 World Cup: Group stage
How they qualified 2022: Won European qualifying Group A
Coach: Dragan Stojkovic (Serbia)
Players to watch: Dusan Vlahovic, Alejsandar Mitrovic, Dusan Tadic.
Schedule: vs. Brazil on Nov. 24 at Lusail Stadium; vs. Cameroon on Nov. 28 at Al Janoub Stadium; vs. Switzerland on Dec. 2 at Stadium 974.
SWITZERLAND
Best result: Quarterfinals (1934, 1938, 1954)
2018 World Cup: Round of 16
How they qualified 2022: Won European qualifying Group C
Coach: Murat Yakin (Switzerland)
Players to watch: Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri, Yann Sommer.
Schedule: vs. Cameroon on Nov. 24 at Al Janoub Stadium; vs. Brazil on Nov. 28 at Stadium 974; vs. Serbia on Dec. 2 at Stadium 974.
CAMEROON
Best result: Quarterfinals (1990)
2018 World Cup: Did not qualify
How they qualified 2022: African playoffs
Coach: Rigobert Song (Cameroon)
Players to watch: Vincent Aboubakar, Andre Onana, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.
Schedule: vs. Switzerland on Nov. 24 at Al Janoub Stadium; vs. Serbia on Nov. 28 at Al Janoub Stadium; vs. Brazil on Dec. 2 at Lusail Stadium.
PORTUGAL
Best result: Third place (1966)
2018 World Cup: Round of 16
How they qualified 2022: European playoffs
Coach: Fernando Santos (Portugal)
Players to watch: Cristiano Ronaldo, Ruben Dias, Bruno Fernandes.
Schedule: vs. Ghana on Nov. 24 at Stadium 974; vs. Uruguay on Nov. 28 at Lusail Stadium; vs. South Korea on Dec. 2 at Education City Stadium.
GHANA
Best result: Quarterfinals (2010)
2018 World Cup: Did not qualify
How they qualified 2022: African playoffs
Coach: Otto Addo (Ghana)
Players to watch: Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew.
Schedule: vs. Portugal on Nov. 24 at Stadium 974; vs. South Korea on Nov. 28 at Education City Stadium; vs. Uruguay on Dec. 2 at Al Janoub Stadium.
URUGUAY
Best result: Champion (1930, 1950)
2018 World Cup: Quarterfinals
How they qualified 2022: Third place in South American qualifying group
Coach: Diego Alonso (Uruguay)
Players to watch: Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez, Federico Valverde.
Schedule: vs. South Korea on Nov. 24 at Education City Stadium; vs. Portugal on Nov. 28 at Lusail Stadium; vs. Ghana on Dec. 2 at Al Janoub Stadium.
SOUTH KOREA
Best result: Semifinals (2002)
2018 World Cup: Group stage
How they qualified 2022: Second place in Asian qualifying Group A
Coach: Paulo Bento (Portugal)
Players to watch: Son Heung-min, Hwang Ui-jo, Kim Min-jae.
Schedule: vs. Uruguay on Nov. 24 at Education City Stadium; vs. Ghana on Nov. 28 at Education City Stadium; vs. Portugal on Dec. 2 at Education City Stadium.
