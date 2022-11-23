Belgium 1, Canada 0

|Canada
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Belgium
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Half_1, Belgium, Batshuayi, (Alderweireld), 44th minute.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_Canada, Milan Borjan, James Pantemis, Dayne St. Clair; Belgium, Thibaut Courtois, Koen Casteels, Simon Mignolet.
Yellow Cards_Carrasco, Belgium, 9th; Meunier, Belgium, 53rd; Onana, Belgium, 56th; Davies, Canada, 81st; Johnston, Canada, 83rd.
Referee_Janny Sikazwe. Assistant Referees_Jerson Dos Santos, Arsenio Marengula, Juan Soto. 4th Official_Yoshimi Yamashita.
A_40,432.
