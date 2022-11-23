Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » Europe News » Belgium 1, Canada 0

Belgium 1, Canada 0

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 4:04 PM

Canada 0 0 0
Belgium 1 0 1

First Half_1, Belgium, Batshuayi, (Alderweireld), 44th minute.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Canada, Milan Borjan, James Pantemis, Dayne St. Clair; Belgium, Thibaut Courtois, Koen Casteels, Simon Mignolet.

Yellow Cards_Carrasco, Belgium, 9th; Meunier, Belgium, 53rd; Onana, Belgium, 56th; Davies, Canada, 81st; Johnston, Canada, 83rd.

Referee_Janny Sikazwe. Assistant Referees_Jerson Dos Santos, Arsenio Marengula, Juan Soto. 4th Official_Yoshimi Yamashita.

A_40,432.

