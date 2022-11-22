2022 World Cup Scoring Leaders

Two Olivier Giroud, France Bukayo Saka, England Mehdi Taremi, Iran Enner Valencia, Ecuador One Salem Aldawsari, Saudi Arabia Saleh Alshehri,…

Two

Olivier Giroud, France

Bukayo Saka, England

Mehdi Taremi, Iran

Enner Valencia, Ecuador

One

Salem Aldawsari, Saudi Arabia

Saleh Alshehri, Saudi Arabia

Gareth Bale, Wales

Jude Bellingham, England

Cody Gakpo, Netherlands

Craig Goodwin, Australia

Jack Grealish, England

Davy Klaassen, Netherlands

Kylian Mbappe, France

Lionel Messi, Argentina

Adrien Rabiot, France

Marcus Rashford, England

Raheem Sterling, England

Timothy Weah, United States

