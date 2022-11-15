ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC Voter guide | Down to the wire | US Rep Luria makes final case
15 killed in Russia cafe blaze after flare gun discharged

The Associated Press

November 5, 2022, 3:13 AM

MOSCOW (AP) — A fire in a cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma killed 15 people on Saturday, emergency officials said.

The blaze erupted in the early hours after someone apparently used a flare gun during a dispute, authorities said.

Rescuers were able to evacuate 250 people. Kostroma is located roughly 340 kilometers (210 miles) north of Moscow.

The roof of the cafe collapsed during the fire. A criminal investigation has been launched, and the police are searching for the person who used the flare gun.

