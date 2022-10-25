RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Nuke agency thickens plot over alleged dirty bomb | 'New Marshall Plan' in works for Ukraine | Ukraine cites success in downing drones
Villarreal hires coach Quique Setién to replace Unai Emery

The Associated Press

October 25, 2022, 3:53 PM

MADRID (AP) — Spanish club Villarreal hired former Barcelona coach Quique Setién to replace Unai Emery on Tuesday.

Emery left Monday to replace Steven Gerrard at Premier League club Aston Villa.

Setién signed a contract until the end of next season. He had not coached since being fired by Barcelona during the 2020-21 season.

The 64-year-old Setién previously coached Real Betis and Las Palmas, among other clubs.

He will take charge of Villarreal beginning with Wednesday’s training session.

Emery said in his farewell that he was at his best with Villarreal, where he stayed for 2 1/2 years. He helped the club win the Europa League title in 2021.

“I have felt at home, but now it is time to continue with other challenges,” Emery said.

