RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception | Putin scrambles to boost weapons production | Progressives retract Ukraine letter to Biden
Home » Europe News » Varane won't play for…

Varane won’t play for Man U before WCup; Qatar not ruled out

The Associated Press

October 26, 2022, 7:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United defender Raphael Varane won’t play for the club before the World Cup after sustaining a hamstring injury but still has a chance of playing in Qatar, United manager Erik ten Hag said Wednesday.

The France international was in tears after breaking down in United’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday as he feared his World Cup chances were over.

Ten Hag confirmed Wednesday that the center back will not play for United before the tournament but provided hope he could still feature for the defending champion at the World Cup, which starts Nov. 20.

“He is out certainly until the World Cup and will not play in this block for Manchester United,” Ten Hag said.

He was asked if Varane could still make Qatar.

“I think so, but the prognosis we have to wait (for),” Ten Hag said. “We have (to) see how he develops, how his rehab will develop.”

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Ash Carter, defense chief who opened combat to women, dies

USDA has added over 5,000 employees following staff attrition and low morale

VA sees job applicants surge as it stands up new pay, bonus authority under PACT Act

SSA union seeks $16.5B in emergency funding to rebuild depleted workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up