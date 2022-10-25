RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Nuke agency thickens plot over alleged dirty bomb | 'New Marshall Plan' in works for Ukraine | Ukraine cites success in downing drones
Home » Europe News » Tennis player Basilashvili acquitted…

Tennis player Basilashvili acquitted of domestic violence

The Associated Press

October 25, 2022, 3:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Professional tennis player Nikoloz Basilashvili has been acquitted of domestic violence charges in his home country of Georgia in a case involving his former wife.

The 30-year-old Basilashvili has been as high as No. 16 in the ATP rankings and is currently No. 94. He is playing in a tournament in Austria this week.

In a statement emailed to reporters Tuesday by his management company, Basilashvili called the ruling in Tbilisi City Court after a two-year trial “such relief for me, my family and my friends and supporters.”

He has won five ATP titles and more than $8.5 million since turning pro in 2008. Basilashvili’s best showing at a Grand Slam tournament came when he reached the fourth round at the 2018 U.S. Open before losing to Rafael Nadal.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | Sports | World News

New US prisons chief pledges truth, reform for ailing system

SSA union seeks $16.5B in emergency funding to rebuild depleted workforce

Ash Carter, defense chief who opened combat to women, dies

Agencies may need to buy up to 30K electric vehicles annually to meet green government goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up