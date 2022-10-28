MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Home » Europe News » Swastikas daubed on signs…

Swastikas daubed on signs at Buchenwald camp memorial site

The Associated Press

October 28, 2022, 10:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Swastikas and other far-right symbols were daubed on signs at the national memorial complex that stands at the site of the former Buchenwald concentration camp in Germany, authorities said Friday.

Police said two traffic signs and a sign with a map of the memorial were daubed with the symbols on Thursday evening. The signs were removed swiftly.

The foundation that runs the memorial said on Twitter that it was “an abhorrent attack on the dignity of the Nazis’ victims and on our work.” There was no immediate word on who was responsible; police were investigating.

The incident comes after seven trees dedicated to the memory of victims of the Nazi camp were chopped down in July.

The Buchenwald concentration camp was established in 1937. More than 56,000 of the 280,000 inmates held at Buchenwald and its satellite camps were killed by the Nazis or died as a result of hunger, illness or medical experiments before the camp’s liberation on April 11, 1945.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

CISA unveils voluntary cybersecurity performance goals

Want to see the office space of the future? GSA wants to show you the way

AFGE joins calls to fire State Dept diplomat for allegedly posting antisemitic content

Navy to break up some big contracts to increase small business participation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up