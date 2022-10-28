Sports on TV for October 29-30

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, October 29 AUTO RACING 12:30 p.m. USA — NASCAR Cup…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, October 29 AUTO RACING 12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

12:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Dead On Tools 250, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

3:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at Syracuse

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Florida St.

CBSSN — Boston College at UConn

ESPN — TCU at West Virginia

ESPN2 — South Florida at Houston

ESPNU — Toledo at E. Michigan

FOX — Ohio St. at Penn St.

FS1 — Oklahoma at Iowa St.

SECN — Arkansas at Auburn

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Minnesota

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Illinois at Nebraska

ACCN — Wake Forest at Louisville

CBS — Florida at Georgia

CBSSN — Temple at Navy

ESPN — Cincinnati at UCF

ESPN2 — Northwestern at Iowa

FOX — Oklahoma St. at Kansas St.

FS1 — Oregon at California

4 p.m.

ESPNU — S. Alabama at Arkansas St.

SECN — Missouri at South Carolina

7 p.m.

CBSSN — UAB at FAU

ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee

FS1 — Colorado St. at Boise St.

NFLN — Coastal Carolina at Marshall

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Arizona

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Michigan St. at Michigan

ESPN2 — Baylor at Texas Tech

ESPNU — Arizona St. at Colorado

SECN — Mississippi at Texas A&M

8 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at North Carolina

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Nevada at San Jose St.

ESPN — Stanford at UCLA

FS1 — San Diego St. at Fresno St.

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southern U. at Jackson St. (Taped)

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

BTN — UCLA at Rutgers

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St.

COLLEGE WATER POLO (MEN’S) 4 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at UCLA

GOLF 8:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Portugal Masters, Third Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

4 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand (Taped)

HORSE RACING 12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — Breeders Crown Harness Racing: Night 2, Milton, Ontario

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 4 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 287 Main Card: Adam Piccolotti vs. Mansour Barnaoui (Lightweights), Milan, Italy

MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Philadelphia at Houston, Game 2

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

NBATV — Philadelphia at Chicago

NHL HOCKEY 2 p.m.

NHLN — NY Rangers at Dallas

7 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Leicester City

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Sassuolo at Napoli

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Brighton & Hove Albion

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Everton at Fulham

2:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Liverpool

SOCCER (MEN’S) 8 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Portland FC vs. Kansas City, Championship, Washington

TENNIS 8 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Semifinals —

Sunday, October 30 AUTO RACING 9:30 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Fall), Las Vegas (Taped)

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Fall), Las Vegas (Taped)

2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

3:55 p.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Mexican Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

5 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Fall), Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

SECN — Exhibition: Missouri Western at Kentucky

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPNU — Princeton at Brown

1 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Indiana

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 2 p.m.

ESPNU — Brown at Penn

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi vs. LSU, First Round, Pensacola, Fla.

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington State at Southern Cal

4 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota at Michigan St., Quarterfinal

4:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Mississippi St., First Round, Pensacola, Fla.

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA

6 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, First Round

8 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke at Virginia, First Round

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Florida

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Baylor

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Kansas

GOLF 4 a.m.

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand (Taped)

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Portugal Masters, Final Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

HORSE RACING 12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at San Antonio

NFL FOOTBALL 9:30 a.m.

ESPN+ — Denver vs. Jacksonville, London

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Detroit, Las Vegas at New Orleans, New England at NY Jets, Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Atlanta, Chicago at Dallas, Arizona at Minnesota

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Houston

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Indianapolis, San Francisco at LA Rams, NY Giants at Seattle

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Green Bay at Buffalo

SOCCER (MEN’S) 10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Arsenal

12 p.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Manchester United

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS Western Conference Semifinal: Austin FC at LA FC

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Semifinal: NY City FC at Philadelphia Union

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 6:45 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Nigeria vs. Germany, Third-Place Match, Navi Mumbai, India

10:15 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Colombia vs. Spain, Final, Navi Mumbai, India

2:40 p.m.

CBSSN — FASL: West Ham United at Arsenal

TENNIS 9 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Finals

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; WTA Finals Round Robin —

