MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Home » Europe News » Spain’s Morata substituted for…

Spain’s Morata substituted for hurt foot in Atlético game

The Associated Press

October 29, 2022, 11:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid and Spain striker Álvaro Morata has had to be substituted after hurting his right leg in Saturday’s Spanish league match at Cádiz with the World Cup less than a month away.

Atlético’s initial description of his injury was a “contusion.”

Morata could not continue after defender Mamadou Mbaye stomped on his right foot in the seventh minute. He spent some time writhing on the turf before walking gingerly off when replaced by Cunha.

Morata is the first-choice striker for Spain coach Luis Enrique, who is scheduled to announce his World Cup squad on Nov. 11.

Spain opens the World Cup against Costa Rica on Nov. 23. The 2010 winner also faces Germany and Japan in Group E in Qatar.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CISA unveils voluntary cybersecurity performance goals

Want to see the office space of the future? GSA wants to show you the way

State Dept working toward SBOM adoption to improve supply chain risk management

Court rules for DoD in challenge to $20B household goods moving contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up