RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin monitors drills of Russia's nuclear forces | Brutal Russian general led troops that killed civilians | Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception | Progressives retract Ukraine letter to Biden
Home » Europe News » Schalke turmoil deepens as…

Schalke turmoil deepens as sporting director quits

The Associated Press

October 26, 2022, 9:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Schalke was plunged into more turmoil on Wednesday as the sporting director credited with its promotion back to the Bundesliga left abruptly citing personal reasons.

Schalke is last in the Bundesliga and on a run of six losses in all competitions. It’s been without a head coach since Frank Kramer was fired last week. In recent days, sporting director Rouven Schröder had told German media he hoped to have a new coach in place this week and had outlined intentions for new signings in January. Now Schröder too is gone.

Schalke said Schröder had told the board he wanted to quit for personal reasons. A club statement quoted Schröder as saying the decision was “anything but an easy one.” Peter Knäbel, who has the title of board member for sport, will take over Schröder’s duties until further notice.

The club praised Schröder’s work rebuilding the squad last season to be promoted at the first attempt after relegation in 2020-21 on a shoestring budget.

“This unique success story despite extremely difficult financial circumstances will never be forgotten,” CEO Bernd Schröder said.

There was no immediate word on whether the search for a new coach might be affected. Assistant Matthias Kreutzer took charge for the 2-1 loss at Hertha Berlin on Sunday following Kramer’s departure.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM clarifies how agencies can help feds apply for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver by Oct. 31 deadline

SSA union seeks $16.5B in emergency funding to rebuild depleted workforce

USDA has added over 5,000 employees following staff attrition and low morale

Agencies may need to buy up to 30K electric vehicles annually to meet green government goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up