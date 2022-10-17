RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | EU approves Ukraine training mission | Explosions rock Kyiv | Ukrainians' resilience persists | NATO begins nuclear exercises
Russian warplane crashes in Sea of Azov port

The Associated Press

October 17, 2022, 12:05 PM

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian warplane crashed in the port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov after experiencing engine failure on Monday, the military said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that a Su-34 bomber crashed into a residential area in Yeysk, causing a fire.

It said that the crash resulted from an engine failure on takeoff. The ministry said both crewmembers bailed out safely.

