Russian warplane crashes in Sea of Azov port

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian warplane crashed in the port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov after experiencing engine failure on Monday, the military said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that a Su-34 bomber crashed into a residential area in Yeysk, causing a fire.

It said that the crash resulted from an engine failure on takeoff. The ministry said both crewmembers bailed out safely.

