MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow has no intention of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
October 27, 2022, 11:52 AM
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow has no intention of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.