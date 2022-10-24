RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Hospital staff with dark memories | Russian official warns of ‘dirty bomb’ | Weapons shortages could mean hard calls for Ukraine's allies
Home » Europe News » Romanian defense minister quits,…

Romanian defense minister quits, cites issue with president

The Associated Press

October 24, 2022, 7:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s defense minister Vasile Dincu resigned Monday, citing difficulties working with the country’s president who’s also chief of the NATO country’s armed forces.

Dincu’s resignation comes a week after sparking controversy by suggesting that Ukraine’s only chance for peace would be in negotiating with Russia, in contrast to Romania’s official stance.

Dincu, a member of the ruling Social Democrat party (PSD) who has held the post in the coalition government for almost a year, said on Facebook that he sent his resignation letter to Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

Romania, a European Union and NATO member that borders war-torn Ukraine, has become an increasingly important western ally since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24. Feb, and hosts multinational battlegroups and air defense systems for the 30-nation security alliance.

Dincu explained his decision to resign as necessary to avoid hindering decision-making in military programs and “to not block a number of projects absolutely necessary for the optimal function” in the defense ministry and army.

No interim minister or successor has yet been announced.

Marcel Ciolacu, the leader of PSD, said Monday that he has requested incumbent Prime Minister Ciuca, a former defense minister, to step in as interim “because Romania is obliged to ensure stability on the eastern flank of NATO.”

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Federal employee engagement stabilizes in 2022 FEVS

VA's first permanent chief data officer Kshemendra Paul leaving agency

OPM to review special rates ahead of anticipated 2023 federal pay raise

NARA looks to extend e-records deadline by 18 months

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up