Robbie Coltrane, Scottish actor and Hagrid of “Harry Potter” fame, dies at 72, agent says

The Associated Press

October 14, 2022, 1:13 PM

LONDON (AP) — Robbie Coltrane, Scottish actor and Hagrid of “Harry Potter” fame, dies at 72, agent says.

