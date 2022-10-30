HALLOWEEN NEWS: DC sponsors family-friendly events | Making safe costume decisions | How long does candy last? | Driver safety tips | See the DC region's best displays
Rennes up to 3rd in France after Lorient loses to Nice

The Associated Press

October 30, 2022, 8:13 PM

PARIS (AP) — Rennes moved up to third in the French league with a 3-0 win over Montpellier on Sunday, taking advantage of Lorient’s 2-1 defeat at home to Nice.

Martin Terrier and Arnaud Kalimuendo scored in the first half for Rennes with Amine Gouiri adding a third in the 85th minute. Rennes and fourth-place Lorient each have 27 points, eight points behind Paris Saint-Germain at the top.

Gaetan Laborde scored the winner for Nice as Lorient wasted a chance to move level on points with second-place Lens.

Lyon beat Lille 1-0 with a goal from Alexandre Lacazette, and Monaco beat Angers 2-0 thanks to goals from Breel Embolo and Aleksandr Golovin.

Also Sunday, Auxerre earned a 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Ajaccio; Nantes and Clermont drew 1-1; and Brest and Reims finished 0-0.

On Saturday, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all scored as PSG beat Troyes 4-3.

PSG has a five-point lead over Lens.

