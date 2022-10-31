HALLOWEEN NEWS: Halloween safety tips | DC sponsors family-friendly events | Making safe costume decisions | How long does candy last? | See Halloween displays
Home » Europe News » Relief for Spain as…

Relief for Spain as Álvaro Morata’s injury not serious

The Associated Press

October 31, 2022, 11:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — There was some relief for Spain after tests carried out over the weekend showed no serious injury for Atlético Madrid striker Álvaro Morata.

Morata had to be substituted on Saturday after hurting his right ankle in the team’s 3-2 loss at Cádiz in the Spanish league.

Atlético’s initial description of the injury was a “contusion,” and it later said he had an edema on the soft tissue of his ankle.

Atlético said the progress of Morata’s recovery will determine when he will return to training. He was not expected to play in the Champions League match at Porto this week.

Morata could not keep playing after defender Mamadou Mbaye stomped on his right foot in the seventh minute. He spent some time writhing on the turf before walking gingerly off when replaced by Matheus Cunha.

Morata is the first-choice striker for Spain coach Luis Enrique, who is scheduled to announce his World Cup squad on Nov. 11.

Spain opens the World Cup against Costa Rica on Nov. 23. The 2010 winner also faces Germany and Japan in Group E in Qatar.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CISA unveils voluntary cybersecurity performance goals

USCIS out in front again by hiring a user experience director

State Dept working toward SBOM adoption to improve supply chain risk management

What the new measures in 2022 FEVS reveal about the federal workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up