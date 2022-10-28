MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Openda nets hat trick as Lens beats Toulouse 3-0 in France

The Associated Press

October 28, 2022, 5:20 PM

PARIS (AP) — Lois Openda came on as a substitute and scored a hat trick to give Lens a 3-0 win over Toulouse in the French league on Friday that provisionally put his team two points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain.

Openda entered the game in the 56th minute and opened the scoring just four minutes later by heading in a cross from close range. The Belgian striker made sure of the win in the 86th by beating a defender to a loose ball in the area and sidefooting home the second goal, before completing his hat trick in injury time with a low shot between the legs of a defender from the right side of the area.

The win gives Lens 30 points from 13 games, three points ahead of third-place Lorient ahead of the weekend’s games. PSG can restore a five-point cushion at the top if it beats Troyes at home on Saturday.

