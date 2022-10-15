RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine: Russia hits power site | Putin calls his actions 'correct' | EU to unveil Ukraine training mission | How Ukrainian kids become Russians
Home » Europe News » Oil flow to Germany…

Oil flow to Germany resumes after Poland fixed pipeline leak

The Associated Press

October 15, 2022, 10:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish operator of an oil pipeline running to Germany said Saturday that it has fixed the damage that caused a leak earlier this week and that the flow of crude oil from Russia has been fully restored.

The state-run operator, PERN, said that both lines of the Druzhba pipeline were operating normally, transporting oil.

It said that the cause of the leak that occurred Tuesday in a field in central Poland is still being investigated.

The Druzhba pipeline, which in Russian means “Friendship,” was built in the 1960s and is one of the world’s largest pipeline systems, bringing crude oil from Siberia to central Europe. It branches to reach Belarus, Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, Austria and Germany.

The leak follows attacks last month on the Baltic Sea Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, in which explosives are said to have been used. Europe has been taking steps to reduce its reliance on Russian energy after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

Army's $15M TMF award bolsters new strategy for securing operational technology

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

82 agencies sign MOUs to gain more time to transition to EIS

VA extends EHR delay to June 2023 after review finds more system problems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up