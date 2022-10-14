RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin calls his actions 'correct' | Live updates | EU to unveil Ukraine training mission | How Ukrainian kids become Russians
Home » Europe News » North Macedonia skips song…

North Macedonia skips song contest due to high energy bills

The Associated Press

October 14, 2022, 1:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s state broadcaster MRT announced Friday that the country will not participate in next year’s Eurovision Song Contest in the English port city of Liverpool to save money on electricity bills.

“The decision is in the best interest of the public, given the increased costs due to the energy crisis, which take up a large part of the budget for public services,” the broadcaster said in a message posted on its website.

It said the savings would come from not paying the registration fee which was expected to be higher than the 39,143 euros ($38,100) charged last year.

It was the first time North Macedonia will not take part in the televised event since its independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991. The European Broadcasting Union, an association of public broadcasters in Europe, oversees the annual competition.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

82 agencies sign MOUs to gain more time to transition to EIS

DoD establishes new CIO to unify IT efforts in Office of the Secretary of Defense

USPS, ready for 2022 midterm elections, dinged by federal judge for 2020 shortcomings

Army plans new $1B contract to move systems to cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up