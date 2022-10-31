HALLOWEEN NEWS: Halloween safety tips | DC sponsors family-friendly events | Making safe costume decisions | How long does candy last? | See Halloween displays
Milan coach Stefano Pioli signs new deal until 2025

The Associated Press

October 31, 2022, 2:25 PM

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has been rewarded for his title-winning exploits with a two-year extension to his contract at the defending champion.

Milan announced on Monday that the 57-year-old Pioli has signed a new contract until June 2025. His previous deal was set to expire at the end of this season.

“Having begun this virtuous path, which led to the 2021-22 Serie A title, AC Milan and Stefano shall continue to work on this ambitious project which reflects the club’s history and values,” Milan added in the statement.

It is a far cry from the beginning of 2020 when Pioli was almost fired — just a few months into his tenure — and replaced by Ralf Rangnick. Milan was in advanced negotiations with the German coach before changing its mind.

That turned out to be a smart move as Pioli steered Milan to second in Serie A that year and then bettered it last season with a first title in 11 years.

Pioli, who had never previously won anything in his managerial career, was also named Serie A coach of the year.

Milan is third in Serie A, six points behind league leader Napoli. It also just needs to avoid defeat at home to Salzburg on Wednesday to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages.

