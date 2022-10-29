MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all score in PSG win

The Associated Press

October 29, 2022, 5:22 PM

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all scored as Paris Saint-Germain beat Troyes 4-3 in the French league on Saturday.

Carlos Soler was the other scorer at the Parc des Princes for PSG, which has a five-point lead over Lens.

Marseille came from two goals down to draw with Strasbourg 2-2 in the other game on Saturday.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

