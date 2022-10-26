RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin monitors drills of Russia's nuclear forces | Brutal Russian general led troops that killed civilians | Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception | Progressives retract Ukraine letter to Biden
MATCHDAY: Man United, Arsenal in action in Europa League

The Associated Press

October 26, 2022, 10:29 AM

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:

EUROPA LEAGUE

Cristiano Ronaldo could return to action for Manchester United after being left out of the squad for the team’s last game against Chelsea for refusing to come on as a substitute in United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham last week. Ronaldo returned to training with the team on Tuesday. United will secure qualification from Group E if it avoids defeat at home to Moldovan club Sheriff Tiraspol. A win for United sets up a Nov. 3 decider with Real Sociedad for first place in the group. Group winners advance directly to the last 16, while teams qualifying second go through an extra playoff round. Those in third place drop into the Europa Conference League. Arsenal will go through as Group A winner if Mikel Arteta’s team avoids defeat against second-place PSV Eindhoven. Jose Mourinho’s Roma is third in Group C and needs a win over HJK Helsinki of Finland to reignite its Europa League campaign. Monaco could miss out on qualification if it loses to Group H leader Ferencváros and Trabzonspor beats Red Star Belgrade. Bundesliga leader Union Berlin hosts Braga in Group D.

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

West Ham has won all four of its games so far and will qualify directly for the last 16 as Group B winner by avoiding defeat against Danish club Silkeborg. Villarreal too will look to continue a perfect winning record against Hapoel Beer-Sheva in Group C. The Spanish club is already assured of qualifying in first place and avoiding the extra playoff round. The top two in Group A meet as second-place Fiorentina takes on leader Istanbul Başakşehir. All four teams in Group D could still finish in top spot as Nice hosts leader Partizan Belgrade and Cologne plays Slovácko.

