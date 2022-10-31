HALLOWEEN NEWS: Halloween safety tips | DC sponsors family-friendly events | Making safe costume decisions | How long does candy last? | See Halloween displays
Home » Europe News » Lukaku injured again in…

Lukaku injured again in major World Cup concern for Belgium

The Associated Press

October 31, 2022, 10:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILAN, Italy (AP) — Romelu Lukaku has sustained another hamstring injury, Inter Milan said Monday, in a major concern for Belgium ahead of the World Cup.

Lukaku’s latest injury was revealed after medical tests and Inter said the striker “will be re-evaluated in a few days.”

The World Cup starts in less than three weeks in Qatar.

Lukaku, who is Belgium’s first-choice striker, has just returned after two months out with a hamstring injury. He came off the bench against Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Wednesday and Sampdoria in the Italian league on Saturday.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Court rules for DoD in challenge to $20B household goods moving contract

What the new measures in 2022 FEVS reveal about the federal workforce

Want to see the office space of the future? GSA wants to show you the way

USCIS out in front again by hiring a user experience director

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up