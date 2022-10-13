RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kyiv area hit by kamikaze drones | US weapons Ukraine will or won't get | NATO holds nuclear talks amid war tension | A ‘genocidal terror attack’
Home » Europe News » International climate change bodies…

International climate change bodies win humanity award

The Associated Press

October 13, 2022, 7:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A prize worth 1 million euros ($970,000) is being awarded to two intergovernmental bodies for their work on climate change.

Organizers of the annual Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity announced Thursday that this year’s winners are the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services.

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is president of the prize’s jury, said the award would help keep the issue of climate change in the public mind even as Russia’s war in Ukraine and its consequences compete for attention.

The IPCC is a U.N. body which since 1998 has encouraged scientific research and supported government efforts to combat climate change. It shared the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize with former U.S. Vice President Al Gore.

The IPBES is an independent organization established in 2012 to smooth the transfer of information between scientists and governments.

The prize was created in 2020 by the Lisbon, Portugal-based Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation to recognize important contributions toward mitigating and adapting to climate change.

It has previously honored climate activist Greta Thunberg.

___

Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal employees have more paid time off from OPM to get COVID-19 booster shots

Army plans new $1B contract to move systems to cloud

Agencies propose new federal cyber workforce pay model to OPM to address short-staffing

Army launches several new initiatives to incorporate small firms' technologies into its systems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up