Haaland out of Man City’s game at Leicester with ankle knock

The Associated Press

October 29, 2022, 7:36 AM

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Striker Erling Haaland was left out of Manchester City’s squad for Saturday’s Premier League game at Leicester after picking up an ankle problem.

Haaland has started every game this season following his off-season move, scoring 22 goals in all competitions, but was taken off at halftime of City’s midweek Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund and was seen limping the day after the match.

Julian Alvarez came in for his second league start of the season at Leicester to replace the Norwegian forward.

City manager Pep Guardiola had said on Friday that Haaland’s status for the game was doubtful.

