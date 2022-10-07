RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia’s military woes mount | Russian missiles slam into city near nuke plant | Ukraine leader says Putin wouldn't survive nuclear attack
Home » Europe News » Greece: Gales stall efforts…

Greece: Gales stall efforts to find missing migrants

The Associated Press

October 7, 2022, 5:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KYTHIRA, Greece (AP) — Strong winds were hampering efforts around two Greek islands Friday to find at least 10 migrants believed to be missing after shipwrecks left 23 people dead, officials said.

A dinghy and a sailboat sank in two separate incidents late Wednesday and early Thursday off the islands of Lesbos, near the coast of Turkey, and Kythira, south of the Greek mainland — prompting a dramatic nighttime rescue, with survivors hauled to safety up cliffs.

Coast guard, navy and volunteer rescuers focused efforts around a rugged cove on Kythira where the sailboat smashed into rocks and broke up, leaving bodies floating in the wreckage on Thursday.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who was attending a meeting of European leaders in the Czech capital, Prague, blamed neighbor Turkey for failing to stop boats crammed with migrants from leaving its coastline.

“Once again, I call on Turkey to cooperate with Greece to stop these ruthless networks of traffickers of people in distress so no more lives are needlessly lost in the Aegean Sea,” he told reporters at the start of the meetings.

“The root of this problem is the boats leaving the Turkish coastline,” he said. “And there is no doubt that Turkey, if it wants to, can do more to tackle this problem.” ___ Follow AP’s coverage of global migration: https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Whistleblower: 665 FBI employees under misconduct investigations left prior to ruling

State to name DoD’s Fletcher as its new CIO

Survey: Return to the office part 2

Biden’s pick for OPM deputy director addresses concerns about federal hiring, retirement processing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up