RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Ukrainian cats up for adoption | UN steps up satellite tracking of Ukraine | Russia, NATO hold nuclear drills | Russian violence was strategic
Home » Europe News » 'Girl with a Pearl…

‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’ targeted by climate activists

The Associated Press

October 27, 2022, 9:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Johannes Vermeer masterpiece “Girl with a Pearl Earring” on Thursday became the latest artwork targeted by climate activists in a protest at the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague. The priceless work reportedly was not damaged.

A video posted on Twitter showed one man pouring a can of what appear to be tomatoes over another man who appeared to attempt to glue his head to the world famous painting.

Dutch broadcaster NOS reported that the Mauritshuis museum said the painting was not damaged.

One of the men, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words “Just Stop Oil,” shouts “How do you feel when you see something beautiful and priceless being apparently destroyed before your eyes? Do you feel outrage? Good. That is the feeling when you see the planet being destroyed before our very eyes.”

He goes on to say that the painting is protected by glass as one visitor to the museum shouts: “Shame on you!”

The museum did not immediately return calls and emails for comment Thursday. Police in The Hague said they had arrested three people for “public violence against property” but did not elaborate.

Earlier this month, climate protesters threw mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting in a German museum and a similar protest happened in London, where protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” in the National Gallery. In both those cases, the paintings were not harmed.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Want to see the office space of the future? GSA wants to show you the way

OPM clarifies how agencies can help feds apply for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver by Oct. 31 deadline

VA sees job applicants surge as it stands up new pay, bonus authority under PACT Act

AFGE joins calls to fire State Dept diplomat for allegedly posting anti-Semitic content

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up