HURRICANE IAN: Biden visiting Florida | Some schools closed indefinitely | Son rescues mom from floodwaters | Fla.'s teetering insurance sector | Photos
Home » Europe News » Germany repatriates more nationals…

Germany repatriates more nationals from camp in Syria

The Associated Press

October 5, 2022, 4:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Germany brought home four women and seven children Wednesday from a camp in northeastern Syria where suspected members of the Islamic State group have been held, along with a young man who was taken to Syria as an 11-year-old, officials said.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a statement she was relieved that with Wednesday’s operation — the sixth so far — “almost all known cases could be concluded.”

Baerbock said the four women and the young man “will have to answer for their acts” and were taken into custody on arrival in Germany. She didn’t give further details, but stressed that the children carry no blame for their parents’ decisions and “are ultimately also victims of IS.”

The latest repatriation from the Roj camp in Syria, following a six-month gap, brings the total brought back to Germany to 26 women and 76 children, as well as the young man.

Baerbock thanked Kurdish authorities in northeastern Syria for their help in preparing and carrying out the operation and “our American friends for the logistical support.”

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

State Department 'virtualizing everything' to assess Foreign Service candidates

White House AI 'Bill of Rights' sets higher bar for agencies to weed out bias

IRS awards $1K bonuses to ‘surge team’ employees tackling tax return backlog

Biden’s pick for OPM deputy director addresses concerns about federal hiring, retirement processing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up