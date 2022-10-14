RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia evacuates Kherson as Ukraine advances | Ukraine gets more air defense pledges | NATO warns Russia | How Ukrainian kids become Russians
Germany: Man bites police dog, woman punches officer

The Associated Press

October 14, 2022, 1:35 PM

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany said Friday they detained a man for resisting arrest and biting a service dog.

Officers were called to a dispute between two 29-year-old men and a 35-year-old woman in the western town of Ginsheim-Gustavsburg shortly after midnight.

The trio acted in an “extremely aggressive and uncooperative” fashion, police said in a statement. Officers were only able to overpower one of the men by using “massive physical force,” it said.

“In the course of resisting arrest the 29-year-old man also bit a police dog,” the statement said, adding that the canine did not sustain any injuries.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old woman injured a police officer with a punch to the face.

All three were detained and spent the rest of the night in jail to sober up.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

