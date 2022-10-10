RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Multiple explosions in Kyiv | Russian strike kills 12 | Kyrgyzstan cancels Russian-led military drill | Destruction of Ukraine culture
Home » Europe News » Germany eyes possible political…

Germany eyes possible political motive in railway sabotage

The Associated Press

October 10, 2022, 8:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — German police said Monday they’re examining the possibility of a political motive in the suspected sabotage of a railway communication system over the weekend that brought trains to a standstill across the northwest of the country.

Officials say cables were severed deliberately in a Berlin suburb and in Herne in western Germany, sites that are 440 kilometers (275 miles) apart.

Trains in the northwestern states of Hamburg, Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony and Bremen were halted for nearly three hours on Saturday morning. Railway operator Deutsche Bahn said that was necessary because a digital train radio system failed.

Authorities opened an investigation into suspicion of dangerous interference with rail traffic.

Police in the western city of Bochum said Monday that their state protection unit is conducting the investigation “because a political motivation is also being examined.” They didn’t elaborate on what that potential motivation might have been.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

Whistleblower: 665 FBI employees under misconduct investigations left prior to ruling

Army may have cracked the code on BYOD: 20,000 devices coming online next week

USPS looks to raise first-class stamp price to 63 cents in January 2023

Federal building security agency short-staffed amid rise in threats

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up