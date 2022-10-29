MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
France defender Jules Koundé hurts leg in Barcelona game

The Associated Press

October 29, 2022, 4:49 PM

MADRID (AP) — France and Barcelona defender Jules Koundé has been substituted after apparently hurting his leg during Saturday’s Spanish league match at Valencia on Saturday.

Koundé is expected to play for France in the World Cup in Qatar where it will defend the title.

The versatile defender went down late in the second half, touching the back of his left thigh. He walked off on his own power when replaced by Gerard Pique.

France opens its World Cup defense against Australia on Nov. 22. It also plays Denmark and Tunisia in Group D.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup

