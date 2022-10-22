RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
Everton ends 3-game skid with 3-0 win over Crystal Palace

The Associated Press

October 22, 2022, 12:41 PM

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his first goal in five months to help Everton beat Crystal Palace 3-0 and snap a three-game losing streak in the Premier League on Saturday.

The striker scored in the 11th minute at Goodison Park before second-half goals from Anthony Gordon and substitute Dwight McNeil for Everton.

Calvert-Lewin, sidelined early this season with a knee injury, had last scored in May — against Palace in a win that kept Everton in the Premier League. The 25-year-old forward still hopes to make England’s team for the World Cup.

In the buildup to his goal, Calvert-Lewin dispossessed Luka Milivojevic. Amadou Onana then passed to Alex Iwobi, who spotted Calvert-Lewin on the edge of the penalty area. He got past Marc Guehi and beat goalkeeper Vicente Guaita with a low shot.

The margin of victory equals Frank Lampard’s biggest win in nine months as manager.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup

