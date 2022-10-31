HALLOWEEN NEWS: Halloween safety tips | DC sponsors family-friendly events | Trick-or-treating forecast | How long does candy last? | See Halloween displays
Home » Europe News » Elcho loses to Getafe,…

Elcho loses to Getafe, remains winless in Spanish league

The Associated Press

October 31, 2022, 7:07 PM

MADRID (AP) — Elche lost at home to Getafe 1-0 and remained the only winless team in the Spanish league on Monday.

It was the eighth loss in 12 matches for Elche, which is last in the 20-team standings.

It missed a chance to draw for the fourth time in its last five games when striker Lucas Boyé missed an 87th-minute penalty kick.

Enes Unal scored a 54th-minute winner for Getafe, which moved to 14th place. It was winless in five straight matches and had drawn its last three.

The visitors played a man down from the 78th after defender Jordan Amavi was sent off with a second yellow card.

Leader Real Madrid was held at home by Girona on Sunday and was one point in front of second-placed Barcelona, which won at Valencia on Saturday.

