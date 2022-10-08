RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Home » Europe News » Death toll in explosion…

Death toll in explosion at a gas station in northwest Ireland has risen to 7, authorities say

The Associated Press

October 8, 2022, 4:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Death toll in explosion at a gas station in northwest Ireland has risen to 7, authorities say.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

USPS looks to raise first-class stamp price to 63 cents in January 2023

State to name DoD’s Fletcher as its new CIO

Federal building security agency short-staffed amid rise in threats

Army may have cracked the code on BYOD: 20,000 devices coming online next week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up