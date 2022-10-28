MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Home » Europe News » Canada sanctions more Russians,…

Canada sanctions more Russians, offers bonds for Ukraine

The Associated Press

October 28, 2022, 1:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Canada’s government announced Friday it is imposing sanctions on 35 more Russians in response to that country’s invasion of Ukraine and issuing bonds that individuals can purchase to support the Ukrainian government.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the group being sanctioned includes leaders of Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom and six energy sector entities.

“As Russia continues its illegal and unjustifiable aggression against Ukraine, Canada will continue to support the Ukrainian government and people,” Trudeau said in a statement.

The five-year Ukraine Sovereignty Bonds are to be offered to investors through Canadian banks and the money will be channeled to Ukraine through the International Monetary Fund.

Trudeau was in Winnipeg, where the Congress of Ukrainian Canadians was holding a three-day meeting.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

CISA unveils voluntary cybersecurity performance goals

AFGE joins calls to fire State Dept diplomat for allegedly posting antisemitic content

State Dept working toward SBOM adoption to improve supply chain risk management

Want to see the office space of the future? GSA wants to show you the way

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up