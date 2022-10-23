RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russian official warns of ‘dirty bomb’ | Warplane crashes in Siberia | Threats to Norway's infrastructure | Alaska asylum seekers are Indigenous Siberians
Home » Europe News » Bayern drawn at Mainz…

Bayern drawn at Mainz in German Cup, Dortmund gets Bochum

The Associated Press

October 23, 2022, 5:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich was dealt a meeting with Mainz and Borussia Dortmund given a short trip to Bochum in Sunday’s draw for the third round of the German Cup.

Bayern, which has won the competition a record 20 times, was handed an away game but it will be able to rehearse for the trip when it hosts Mainz in the Bundesliga next weekend.

Bundesliga leader Union Berlin gets a home game against Wolfsburg while defending champion Leipzig will host Hoffenheim in the fourth matchup between top division clubs in the draw.

Freiburg, last season’s beaten finalist, will play at SV Sandhausen. Stuttgart visits Paderborn while Eintracht Frankfurt will host in-form Darmstadt for a local derby.

Fortuna Düsseldorf was drawn at Nuremberg in the only match between second-division rivals. All of the lower-ranked teams were knocked out in the previous rounds.

The third round will take place later than usual due to the World Cup in Qatar, with Jan. 31, Feb 1, 7 and 8 earmarked for the games.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

SSA union seeks $16.5B in emergency funding to rebuild depleted workforce

Federal employee engagement stabilizes in 2022 FEVS

OPM to review special rates ahead of anticipated 2023 federal pay raise

NARA looks to extend e-records deadline by 18 months

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up