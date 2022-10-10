RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Multiple explosions in Kyiv | Russian strike kills 12 | Kyrgyzstan cancels Russian-led military drill | Destruction of Ukraine culture
Home » Europe News » Austria sues EU executive…

Austria sues EU executive over green label for gas, nuclear

The Associated Press

October 10, 2022, 9:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — The Austrian government said Monday that it has filed a legal complaint with the European Union’s top court over plans by the bloc’s executive branch to label natural gas and nuclear power generation as sustainable.

Austria’s environment minister, Leonore Gewessler, warned that the measure could “greenwash” nuclear power and gas despite the environmental damage they cause.

The EU’s executive Commission plans to add certain nuclear and gas plants next year to a list that helps investors determine which projects are sustainable.

Gewessler said the disasters in Chernobyl and Fukushima showed nuclear power plants came with “incalculable risks.” Meanwhile the burning of natural gas, a fossil fuel, adds greenhouse gas emissions to the atmosphere, stoking climate change.

A dozen environmental groups have already launched legal challenges to the Commission’s plans, backed by the bloc’s lawmakers in July.

___

Follow AP’s climate coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/climate

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

Case alleging racial discrimination in NASA’s employee evaluations set to move forward

Federal building security agency short-staffed amid rise in threats

Whistleblower: 665 FBI employees under misconduct investigations left prior to ruling

DoD CIO turns up cyber heat on weapons systems development

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up