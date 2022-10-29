MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Auger-Aliassime beats Alcaraz in Swiss Indoors semifinals

The Associated Press

October 29, 2022, 1:11 PM

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime extended his perfect career record against top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz to win 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals at the Swiss Indoors on Saturday.

The ninth-ranked Canadian improved to 3-0 against the U.S. Open champion and ran his overall win streak to 12 matches in October.

Alcaraz created the first break-point chance faced by Auger-Aliassime all week in Basel, but could not take it in what proved to be the final game.

Auger-Aliassime clinched with a service winner and will seek his third straight title in Sunday’s final against another 19-year-old, Holger Rune.

“So far it has been very close to perfect,” Auger-Aliassime said of his play in Basel. “I’ve been serving amazing, not getting broken once yet.

“There’s still one match to go, but it’s been a fantastic week, played some great tennis, and again today against the best player in the world.”

Rune, who is ranked No. 25 though is unseeded in Basel, advanced to the final after beating sixth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (1), 7-6 (6).

