Atlético Madrid loses Liga thriller at Cádiz on final touch

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — For a second straight game Atlético Madrid was betrayed on the final touch of the ball.…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — For a second straight game Atlético Madrid was betrayed on the final touch of the ball.

Cádiz beat Atlético 3-2 in the Spanish league on Saturday after Rubén Sobrino knocked in a cross just before the final whistle to tilt the seesaw contest finally in the hosts’ favor.

The last-second loss came just three days after Atlético was eliminated from the Champions League at the group phase following a 2-2 draw against Bayer Leverkusen. Atlético’s Yannick Carrasco had a penalty saved and two efforts to put in the rebound by teammates failed on the final kicks of the match.

Cádiz led 2-0 until substitute João Félix sparked a late comeback by Atlético. His scissor kick was turned into his own net by Luis Hernández in the 85th and Félix equalized with a long strike in the 89th. The Portugal forward even went close to putting the visitors ahead with a header that barely missed in injury time.

But a last-gasp surge by Cádiz paid off when Sobrino was left unmarked at the far post where he used his torso to turn in a cross and unleash the revelry at Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium.

The loss jeopardized Atlético’s grip on third place.

“Things are not going our way right now,” Atlético coach Diego Simeone said. “(We must) be strong, show some backbone, and remain calm because there will be criticisms, both just and unjust.”

It was the relegation-threatened Cádiz’s first victory at home this season. Cádiz built its two-goal lead after Théo Bongonda struck just seconds after kickoff and Álex Fernández fired in off the crossbar in the 81st.

Atlético and Spain striker Álvaro Morata had to be substituted due to a contusion in his right foot early in the game. Spain coach Luis Enrique is set to announce his World Cup squad on Nov. 11.

Teen midfielder Pablo Barrios debuted as a late substitute for Atlético.

Barcelona visited Valencia later.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.