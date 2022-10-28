MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press

October 28, 2022

OCTOBER 22 – 28, 2022

A week of political appointments: from the first woman to obtain the premiership in Italy, Giorgia Meloni, who heads the first far-right-led government since the end of World War II; to the new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and to the third five-year term that Chinese President Xi Jinping awards himself as leader of the ruling Communist Party.

War continues in Ukraine, with Russian missiles hitting residential areas of Mykolaiv, and Ukrainian shelling of an oil depot in Shakhtarsk, eastern Ukraine.

Sheep graze across Plaza Mayor in central Madrid in defense of ancient grazing and migration rights threatened by urban sprawl and modern agricultural practices, Hungary celebrates the 66th anniversary of their anti-communist uprising of 1956 and Indians witness the last solar eclipse of the year as they prepare to celebrate Diwali.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Eloy Martin in Madrid.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

